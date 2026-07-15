New CDC food safety guidance follows cyclosporiasis outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its food safety guidance, now recommending people wash all fresh fruits and vegetables before eating them.

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This includes produce labeled “prewashed.”

The illness, called cyclosporiasis, is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora, which can spread through contaminated food or water.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are among the foods most commonly linked to outbreaks because the parasite can contaminate produce before it reaches grocery stores.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) issued an updated advisory Tuesday following the CDC’s change in guidance.

While more than 1,000 people have become ill across multiple states, DPH says it is not aware of any Georgia-specific outbreaks, clusters or links to the national outbreak at this time. The source of the outbreak is still under investigation.

Health officials say the most common symptom is watery diarrhea, though people may also experience:

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Nausea

Symptoms can last from several days to more than a month and may disappear before returning. Although many people recover without treatment, severe diarrhea can lead to dehydration and, in some cases, hospitalization.

To reduce the risk of infection, the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends:

Wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling fresh produce.

Thoroughly rinse all fruits and vegetables under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking them — even if the packaging says they’re prewashed.

Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away bruised or damaged areas before eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled or cooked fruits and vegetables within two hours.

Health officials say treated drinking water in the United States does not contain the Cyclospora parasite. However, local cases infections are reported in the state each year and most are typically associated with international travel.

The CDC continues to investigate the source of the multistate outbreak. Anyone who develops persistent diarrhea after eating fresh produce should contact a healthcare provider, especially if symptoms are severe or lead to dehydration.

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