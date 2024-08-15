New boyfriend of GA beauty queen accused of trying to kill ex-husband strangled her, records allege

ATLANTA — Former beauty queen and Georgia mother Lindsay Shiver, who is facing allegations in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, has reported domestic abuse by her new boyfriend, court records reveal.

Dothan police charged Dorsey Ryan Love, 35, of Ashford, Alabama with strangulation, WTVY-TV reported.

The charges stem from an incident on July 31, six days after he allegedly choked Shiver.

In her request for a protective order, Shiver claimed that Love shoved her onto a bed, choked her, tried to suffocate her with a pillow, and threatened to kill her, the TV station reporter.

The alleged incident took place at a home in Dothan, Alabama.

Shiver also said Love had previously abused her during an out-of-state trip, though she did not report that incident to the authorities.

Grand jurors indicted Love on three charges this year, including identity theft.

Shiver herself is dealing with serious legal issues.

Prosecutors say Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, arranged for one of them to kill her husband, Robert Shiver.

Georgia court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce months before police uncovered the alleged plot.

The charges against Shiver, Bethel, and Newbold carry up to 60 years in jail time if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, ABC News previously reported.

Shiver has been allowed to return to the United States since her arrest.

Robert Shiver is now dating reality TV star and podcaster Savannah Chrisley, whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently in federal prison on fraud charges.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver met at Auburn University, where Robert played football. After college, he had a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

The couple lived in Thomasville and also had a home in the Bahamas before filing for divorce.

Lindsay Shiver is currently awaiting her trial in the Bahamas.

