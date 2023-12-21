Ga. mother accused in plot to kill estranged husband can return to U.S. but there are conditions

ACABO, Bahamas — A Georgia mother accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband in the Bahamas will be allowed to return to the United States.

ABC News captured video of Lindsay Shiver walking into a Bahamas courtroom on Thursday before the judge issued the ruling with certain conditions.

Prosecutors say Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, arranged for one of them to kill Shiver’s estranged husband, former Auburn footballer Robert Shiver. Thomas County court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce back in April.

The trio pleaded not guilty earlier this month. During a hearing on Thursday, Lindsay Shiver and her attorneys requested a modification to her bond that would allow her to return home to see her children for the holidays.

The judge heard from both the prosecution and defense and even from Shiver’s husband for the first time, ABC News reported.

The judge ruled that Shiver can return to the U.S. but she must follow a list of conditions. She must stay at her parents’ home in Alabama and cannot step foot in Georgia unless it’s for a divorce or custody hearing.

The judge also said Shiver cannot come within 100 feet of her estranged husband, except for the court hearings.

Shiver will be fitted with an electronic monitor and must return to the Bahamas before her pre-trial court hearing on Feb. 21.

