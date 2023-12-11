Georgia woman accused of plot to kill estranged husband in Bahamas pleads not guilty

ACABO, Bahamas — A Georgia woman accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband entered a not guilty plea at her arraignment hearing.

While cameras weren’t allowed in the courtroom, Court TV’s cameras captured Lindsay Shiver as she walked in the courthouse in Abaco, Bahamas on Friday.

Prosecutors say Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, arranged for one of them to kill Robert Shiver. Thomas County court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce back in April.

Court TV reported that all three defendants spoke in court as they entered a not-guilty plea before the judge. The trio’s next court date is scheduled for January 2024 with a trial expected to begin in March 2024, according to Court TV.

The charges against Shiver, Bethel and Newbold carry up to 60 years in jail time if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder.

Body camera footage obtained by Channel 2 Action News’ partners at ABC News shows Georgia officers responding to a Shiver’s home days before police in the Bahamas uncovered an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver are both seen arguing before they left for the Bahamas on July 16. Less than a week after getting to the island, Bahamian police arrested Lindsay Shiver.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, Robert Shiver told police he learned about the plot and came to police out of fear for his life and his children’s lives.

The Shivers lived in Thomasville, Georgia, and the couple shared a home in the Bahamas, according to multiple outlets. Social media posts show the Shivers met at Auburn University. Robert played college football for the Tigers, according to his company’s biography.

