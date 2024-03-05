Trial date set for Ga. mother accused in plot to kill estranged husband in Bahamas

BAHAMAS — We now know when the trial is scheduled to begin for a Georgia woman accused in a murder-for-hire attempt to kill her husband in the Bahamas.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case against Lindsay Shiver since her arrest last year.

Prosecutors say Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, and another man, Faron Newbold, arranged for one of them to kill Robert Shiver. Georgia court records showed that the Shivers filed for divorce months before police uncovered the alleged plot.

Lindsay Shiver pleaded not guilty and requested a speedy trial in order to ”resolve this matter as swiftly as possible” to get back to her family. On Monday, the judge set the date for her trial to begin on July 1.

The charges against Shiver, Bethel and Newbold carry up to 60 years in jail time if they are convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, ABC News previously reported.

Shiver has been allowed to return to the United States since her arrest.

In December, a judge granted her permission to stay at her parents’ home in Alabama for the holidays, but was not allowed to step foot in Georgia unless it was for a divorce or custody hearing.

The judge also said Shiver cannot come within 100 feet of her estranged husband, except for the court hearings.

Shiver will have two more hearings on May 1 and June 5 before the trial begins in July.

