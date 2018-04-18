0 New bill would allow the VA to study the effectiveness of medical marijuana

WASHINGTON - Lawmakers are taking a major new step towards allowing veterans suffering from PTSD and chronic pain to have access to medical marijuana.

Federal law currently prevents the Department of Veterans Affairs from even studying the effects of pot.

The Trump administration has said this is out of their hands. Federal law prevents even exploring the medical benefits of marijuana.

Now, there's a plan to change that.

Not only can VA doctors and psychiatrists not prescribe marijuana, they can't even study it to see if it might help vets with PTSD or major injuries.

"The biggest absurdity in all this is we pass out opioids like Tic Tacs but we don't want anyone to study the effects of marijuana," said Washington Congressman Adam Smith.

The VA said its hands are tied. A spokesman said: Under current law, the opportunities for VA to conduct marijuana research are limited because of the restrictions imposed by federal law. Now this week, more than 30 members of Congress including the top Republican and Democrat on the VA committee are introducing a bill to allow federal research into medical marijuana and to order the VA to do it. Smith is the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. "It needs to be studied cause there's people who need help its not just in va but its a good place to start," Smith said. When we talked to President Trump's now former VA Secretary David Shulkin last year. He said this about medical marijuana: "This isn't about people's political views or personal views. This is about are there ways we can be helping people with problems that are effecting their lives so of course i'm open to," he said.



