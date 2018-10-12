  • New Aviation Academy to open in Georgia and you could go for free

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Gov. Nathan Deal announced the creation of a new Aviation Academy in Paulding County on Friday. 

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport where the technical school will operate. 

    Georgia is the 4th ranked state for aviation in the country. 

    How you could enroll in the program for free, coming up on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories