Nearly 90 boats catch fire at Gwinnett boat storage facility

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly 90 boats caught fire in a massive blaze at a boat storage facility in Buford early Sunday morning.
Crews were called to Road Boat Storage at around 5:25 a.m. and found half the facility engulfed in flames, Gwinnett County fire said in a statement.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said, but the fire caused a total loss to 86 boats and four vehicles.
Photos provided by the fire department showed heavy, dark smoke emanating from powerful flames on Buford Dam Road.
One of the building structures at the facility also caught fire and its roof collapsed, the statement said.
A security guard working overnight at the facility called 911 to report the fire, officials said.
A hazmat unit was also called to respond to “runoff of water due to fuels burning and foam application.”
Crews stayed at the scene for several hours to monitor hot spots after putting out the fire.
Fire investigators then “spent much of the afternoon sifting through the charred debris,” the department said in an updated statement.
Throughout the afternoon, several boat owners stopped by to check on the damage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but the fire department said it likely started near the middle of the building between two boats and a pull-behind camper.
