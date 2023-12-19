NBA All-Star voting is now open. Here’s how to vote for your favorite Hawks players

ATLANTA — You can now vote your favorite Atlanta Hawks into the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, after voting opened on Tuesday.
The Hawks, who are 11-15 on the season, are led by their backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Young has made the All-Star Game twice in his career, while Murray made it in his last year with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22. The Hawks did not have any players make the game last season.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fans can submit their ballots by clicking here.
This year, fans can submit one ballot a day, which includes three frontcourt players and two guards in both conferences.
The All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18, 2024.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Falcons bench QB Desmond Ridder for second time this season
- Top QB recruit says he’s going to Nebraska – not UGA
- Changes are coming to the Braves TV broadcast booth next season
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group