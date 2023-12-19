NBA All-Star voting is now open. Here’s how to vote for your favorite Hawks players

ATLANTA — You can now vote your favorite Atlanta Hawks into the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, after voting opened on Tuesday.

The Hawks, who are 11-15 on the season, are led by their backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Young has made the All-Star Game twice in his career, while Murray made it in his last year with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22. The Hawks did not have any players make the game last season.

Fans can submit their ballots by clicking here.

This year, fans can submit one ballot a day, which includes three frontcourt players and two guards in both conferences.

The All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18, 2024.

