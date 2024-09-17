National Voter Registration Day: How do you register to vote in Georgia?

ATLANTA — If you haven’t registered to vote, today is the day to do it.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day. The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 and more than 5 million Americans have registered to vote during the event.

The deadline to register for the election is Oct. 7, which is just three weeks away. You can check your voter registration status here.

Here’s a voter registration guide from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

Am I eligible to vote in Georgia?

To register to vote in Georgia, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county

Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

How do I register to vote in Georgia?

If you haven’t already, here are several ways to register:

Log on to the Georgia secretary of state’s website and, under the elections tab, click “Register to Vote.”

Download and complete a voter registration application, then mail it in (http://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/register_to_vote).

Contact your local county elections office, public library, public assistance office, recruitment office, schools or other government offices for a mail-in registration form. A list can be found at http://sos.georgia.gov/cgi-bin/countyregistrarsindex.asp.

Check the “voter registration” box when you renew or apply for your driver’s license through the state Department of Driver Services.

College students can obtain Georgia voter registration forms or the necessary forms to register in any state in the U.S. from their school registrar’s office.

Where can I see if I am already registered to vote in Georgia?

Voters registered in Georgia can look up where to vote on the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website or by contacting your County Board of Registrar’s Office.

