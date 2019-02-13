BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia National Guard soldier rushed home from Afghanistan this week after the sudden death of his 5-year-old daughter.
Gabriel Santos' daughter, Loriana, was diagnosed at birth with Dravet syndrome, which caused her to have seizures. She died unexpectedly on Feb. 9, according to friends of the family.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen talked to a group of National Guardsmen who served with Santos for years and set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with Loriana's medical and funeral expenses.
We're talking to fellow guardsmen about how you can help this grieving family, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
