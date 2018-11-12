  • Napping while in car seat a real danger for infants, experts say

    Updated:

    OHIO - According to experts, napping while in a car seat could be deadly for children.

    Removing the car seat with a napping child still inside poses the most danger, not necessarily when a child is sleeping in the vehicle.

    Over a four-year period, a study published by the Journal of Pediatrics found 31 children died while sleeping in car seats.

    Dayton Children’s Hospital Trauma Program Manager Lisa Schwing said positional asphyxia is a real threat to infants.

    A child could become “suffocated by the position that their neck or their head is in,” Schwing said.

    A safety expert explains the steps you need to take to keep your child safe, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories