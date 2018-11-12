Napping while in car seat a real danger for infants, experts say

OHIO - According to experts, napping while in a car seat could be deadly for children.
Removing the car seat with a napping child still inside poses the most danger, not necessarily when a child is sleeping in the vehicle.
Over a four-year period, a study published by the Journal of Pediatrics found 31 children died while sleeping in car seats.
Dayton Children’s Hospital Trauma Program Manager Lisa Schwing said positional asphyxia is a real threat to infants.
A child could become “suffocated by the position that their neck or their head is in,” Schwing said.
