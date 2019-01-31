  • MUST-WATCH: Channel 2's Craig Lucie takes down Dak Prescott in VR football

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie might have been a quarterback in a previous life.

    Lucie met up Thursday with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the Super Bowl Experience.

    The two talked about football and Atlanta, then went head-to-head in a game of VR football.

    Lucie ended up defeating Prescott and called it "one of my proudest moments."

