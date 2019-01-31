ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News Anchor Craig Lucie might have been a quarterback in a previous life.
Lucie met up Thursday with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the Super Bowl Experience.
The two talked about football and Atlanta, then went head-to-head in a game of VR football.
Lucie ended up defeating Prescott and called it "one of my proudest moments."
That time @CraigLucie beat @dak in a QB challenge. pic.twitter.com/eGJAzpQFfl— Bryan Leavoy (@WSBwebguy) January 31, 2019
