Muscogee County Sheriff, GBI announce $1.4 million drug bust, 10 arrests from ‘Operation: Hades’

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that 10 people were arrested in a drug enforcement operation called “Operation: Hades.”
The joint effort focused on a narcotics trafficking ring, according to the GBI, involved in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in Muscogee County.
The sheriff’s office said the arrests were the culmination of an eight-month long investigation into what was described as a drug trafficking organization and conspiracy.
"This investigation led to the arrest of drug trafficking leader Archie Zanders and his co-conspirators," Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement.
The operation happened on Monday, with officers, deputies and agents executing nine search warrants in Muscogee County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The search warrants resulted in the following seizures of drugs, weapons, vehicles and cash, worth an estimated $1.39 million:
- 108 pounds of Marijuana, with an estimated street value of $481,810
- 20 pounds of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $895,300
- 78 grams of Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $7,800
- 158 Oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of 3,950
- 117 Ecstasy Pills, with an estimated street value of $2,925
- 11 firearms, including 1 9mm Glock modified to operate in a fully automatic capacity
- 6 vehicles
- $106,409 in US Currency
Sheriff Countryman said the investigation remains open and there may be additional charges and arrests on the horizon.
“We will not stop until the criminal behavior stops,” Countryman said in a statement online. “The last time we had a press conference, we told you that we were coming for you. Archie Zanders and his drug-trafficking associates just found this out. We know who you are, and we are coming.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- 10 charged with stealing more than $6M in electronics as part of porch pirate ring
- 12-year-old killed in crossfire as groups open fire at Atlanta apartment complex
- Body pulled from Peachtree Creek
The sheriff’s office and GBI were also assisted by several federal agencies and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.
The following individuals were charged as a result of the operation.
Archie Zanders
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Marijuana
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Conspiracy to distribute – 2 counts
- Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of a Schedule II with Intent to Distribute - Oxycodone
- Possession of a Schedule II with Intent to Distribute - Morphine
- Possession Of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession Of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Christopher Mabry
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a crime – 3 counts
- Possession of a Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon - 3 counts
- Conspiracy To Distribute
Hakeem Zanders
- Conspiracy to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of Drug-Related Objects
Kenisha Miles
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Marijuana
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute - Oxycodone
- Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent Distribute - Morphine
- Possession And Use of Drug-Related Objects
- Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies
- Drugs Not in Original Container
Jama Zanders
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – 3 counts
- Possession Of Machine Gun
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – 3 counts
Edward Watson III
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – 3 counts
- Possession Of Machine Gun
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – 3 counts
Bobby Nelson
- Conspiracy to Distribute
Earnestine Sumrell
- Trafficking Ecstasy
- Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute – Psilocybin
- Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession Of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
Henry Royal
- Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession Of Drug-Related Objects
Samantha Elders
- Excessive Tint
- Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Contempt Of Court - 6 counts
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group