Muscogee County Sheriff, GBI announce $1.4 million drug bust, 10 arrests from ‘Operation: Hades’

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that 10 people were arrested in a drug enforcement operation called “Operation: Hades.”

The joint effort focused on a narcotics trafficking ring, according to the GBI, involved in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in Muscogee County.

The sheriff’s office said the arrests were the culmination of an eight-month long investigation into what was described as a drug trafficking organization and conspiracy.

"This investigation led to the arrest of drug trafficking leader Archie Zanders and his co-conspirators," Sheriff Greg Countryman said in a statement.

The operation happened on Monday, with officers, deputies and agents executing nine search warrants in Muscogee County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The search warrants resulted in the following seizures of drugs, weapons, vehicles and cash, worth an estimated $1.39 million:

108 pounds of Marijuana, with an estimated street value of $481,810

20 pounds of Cocaine, with an estimated street value of $895,300

78 grams of Methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $7,800

158 Oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of 3,950

117 Ecstasy Pills, with an estimated street value of $2,925

11 firearms, including 1 9mm Glock modified to operate in a fully automatic capacity

6 vehicles

$106,409 in US Currency

Sheriff Countryman said the investigation remains open and there may be additional charges and arrests on the horizon.

“We will not stop until the criminal behavior stops,” Countryman said in a statement online. “The last time we had a press conference, we told you that we were coming for you. Archie Zanders and his drug-trafficking associates just found this out. We know who you are, and we are coming.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office and GBI were also assisted by several federal agencies and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

The following individuals were charged as a result of the operation.

Archie Zanders

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Marijuana

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Trafficking Ecstasy

Conspiracy to distribute – 2 counts

Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of a Schedule II with Intent to Distribute - Oxycodone

Possession of a Schedule II with Intent to Distribute - Morphine

Possession Of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession Of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Christopher Mabry

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a crime – 3 counts

Possession of a Machine Gun, Dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon - 3 counts

Conspiracy To Distribute

Hakeem Zanders

Conspiracy to Distribute

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon - 2 counts

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of Drug-Related Objects

Kenisha Miles

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Marijuana

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute - Oxycodone

Possession Of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent Distribute - Morphine

Possession And Use of Drug-Related Objects

Possession Of Firearm or Knife During Commission of Or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

Drugs Not in Original Container

Jama Zanders

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – 3 counts

Possession Of Machine Gun

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – 3 counts

Edward Watson III

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Firearm During Commission of a Crime – 3 counts

Possession Of Machine Gun

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon – 3 counts

Bobby Nelson

Conspiracy to Distribute

Earnestine Sumrell

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute – Psilocybin

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Henry Royal

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession Of Drug-Related Objects

Samantha Elders

Excessive Tint

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Contempt Of Court - 6 counts

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group