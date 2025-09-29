Multiple shootings in GA may be related; GBI investigating

EVANS COUNTY. Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Claxton, at the request of the Evans County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials responded to the scene around 4 a.m. near Church Street and Jones Street. They found one individual who had been shot, and they were taken a local hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Savannah for further treatment.

The investigation revealed that the shooting followed a fight at a gathering. Following the initial incident, two additional shootings occurred, which authorities believe are related.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information was urged to come forward and assist with the investigation. Members of the public can provide information by contacting the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611 or the GBI’s Statesboro Regional Investigative Office at 912-871-1121.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI’s online portal or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

