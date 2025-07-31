Multiple cars shot up in LaGrange neighborhood but no one injured, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police said multiple vehicles were hit as shots were fired at Brittany Place Apartments early on Thursday morning.

While the bullets did strike multiple vehicles and apartments, police said no one was injured.

The incident occurred around 12:16 a.m. when officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on Hogansville Road.

Police said Ivyon Hargrow was sitting in his vehicle at the time, and called 911 to tell them unknown individuals were shooting at his car.

In addition to Hargrow’s vehicle, several other unoccupied vehicles and three apartments, which had both adults and young children inside, were struck by gunfire.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the residents.

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the ongoing investigation. Evidence collected at the scene suggests that there were two shooters involved in the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Horseman at 706-883-2620.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Tip411 system.

