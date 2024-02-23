Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, shutting down I-85 in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police said just after 8:00 p.m., they responded to a crash on I-85 northbound, north of I-285.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been thrown from a motorcycle. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said another vehicle collided with the motorcycle and then continued driving without stopping.

Neither the victim nor the driver have been identified.

Investigators with DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit are still investigating.

Traffic northbound on I-85 is shut down and HERO units are helping divert traffic onto I-285.

Police said it may be two hours before the interstate reopens.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

