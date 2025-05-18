Motorcyclist hospitalized after going over 120 mph during chase with northeast GA deputies

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A 37-year-old man is facing several charges following a police chase in northeast Georgia, deputies say.

Officials said, on Saturday, around midnight, a Hart County deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle going over 100 miles per hour on Bowersville Highway.

The motorcyclist, identified as David William Maddox, 37, of Hartwell, did not stop, and a chase began.

Hart County officials said Maddox reached speeds of over 120 mph as the deputy chased him down Bowersville Highway, then onto Highway 17 South through Canon and Royston.

The HCSO said the chase continued onto Freedom Church Road in Vannan. Near Pullian Lane, Maddox lost control and crashed into a fence, deputies said.

He was rushed to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens.

Maddox is facing several charges, including:

Felony fleeing and attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Speeding

Driving on a limited permit

Failure to maintain lane

Too fast for conditions

Passing in a no-passing zone

The crash remains under investigation.

