Motorcyclist fighting for life after Barrett Parkway crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after a crash on Ernest Barrett Parkway Saturday afternoon, according to Cobb County police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near Anderson Estates Court.

Investigators said a 2005 Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a 2009 Toyota Corolla were both traveling north on Ernest Barrett Parkway when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the rider became separated from the motorcycle.

Police said the motorcycle continued traveling without its rider before crashing into the passenger side of the Toyota. It then crossed the median and came to rest on the west shoulder of the roadway.

The rider came to rest in the driveway of a nearby business and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The crash shut down Ernest Barrett Parkway near Anderson Estates Court for several hours Saturday while the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit investigated.

Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group