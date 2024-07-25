Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run along I-16

RINCON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has released photos of vehicles possibly connected to a hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 16.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tuesday morning, troopers in Rincon were called to investigate a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle on I-16 East at mile marker 141.
The motorcyclist died and the suspect sped away.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 13-year-old girl abducted in College Park; deputies searching for her
- 2 of the top hotels in the world in 2024 are within driving distance from metro Atlanta
- 5-year-old Atlanta girl drowns at pool party weeks before 6th birthday
The motorcyclist’s age and identity were not released.
On Wednesday, GSP shared pictures of a possible suspect vehicle. The vehicle would have front bumper damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact GSP Trooper Gerald Lyles at 912-557.7812.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group