Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run along I-16

RINCON, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has released photos of vehicles possibly connected to a hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 16.

Tuesday morning, troopers in Rincon were called to investigate a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle on I-16 East at mile marker 141.

The motorcyclist died and the suspect sped away.

The motorcyclist’s age and identity were not released.

On Wednesday, GSP shared pictures of a possible suspect vehicle. The vehicle would have front bumper damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact GSP Trooper Gerald Lyles at 912-557.7812.

