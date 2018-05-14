Mother creates nonprofit in honor of son who died playing soccer

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly two years after a woman's son died of heart failure at soccer practice, a nonprofit in his honor is up and running.
Aidan Heath died in Cherokee County in 2016 due to heart failure, and the family says there was no defibrillator that anyone could immediately find before medics arrived.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson is speaking to the family about their nonprofit's mission to train coaches how to use AEDs and advocate for more of them in parks and sports leagues, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
