Mother of children found in mall parking lot left them alone for hour, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a mother who faces charges after a Good Samaritan found one of her children wandering alone outside a metro Atlanta mall.

Angela Weichmann, 42, faces three counts of reckless conduct for the March 9 incident at Town Center at Cobb mall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with the witness, Winfrid Webb, who says he noticed a young girl walking by herself.

“She had to be maybe 2 or 3,” Webb said Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Webb recorded cellphone video as he approached the child and tried to stop her from walking into the street.

“Where you going? Whoa, whoa, whoa! You can’t walk in the street,” Webb can be heard saying in the video.

TRENDING STORIES:

He walked back to the car, saw her two brothers inside the car and called 911.

Cobb County police said the children were ages 2, 5 and 7. Investigators said the children’s mother, identified as Weichmannn, had left them alone for an hour while she was shopping.

Webb’s cellphone video shows officers placing her in handcuffs. Police said the children were bought to precinct until a family member could pick them up.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for Weichmann’s booking photo.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group