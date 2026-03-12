Special education teacher faces child abuse allegations in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local special education is under arrest for an incident that allegedly happened off campus with her foster child.

Courtney Keaton is facing one count of Cruelty to Children Charge. According to the school website, Keaton teaches Pre-K Special Education at Russell Elementary School.

Police were called to Keaton’s home last weekend, for an incident involving one of her foster children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to court documents, Keaton used her fist to hit her foster child, which investigators said caused large bruises.

Police said other foster children in the home alleged that Keaton is the only adult in the home that uses physical discipline.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say other foster children in the home appear to be in fearful of Keaton and several alleged she abused them.

Keaton was only charged with the alleged incident involving one foster child.

The Cobb County School District released a statement in response to the off-campus allegations:

“We recently became aware of the arrest and charges involving one of our staff members. The allegations are not connected to any school, activity, program, or student. In accordance with district policy and applicable laws, and while the investigation is ongoing, this employee will not be present on any Cobb County school campus.”

The Cobb County Police Department released a statement about the allegations Keaton’s other foster children have made.

“The investigation into this case as well the allegations of abuse made by some of the other minor victims is still under active investigation. The accused (Courney L. Keaton) was charged with one count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. She was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where she is being held without bond. The children are no longer in the home and are in a safe environment,” Cobb County Police Department PIO Sgt. Eric Smith said.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News they’d been called to the home 16 times since 2024, none of the calls were domestic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group