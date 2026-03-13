Daughter says father endured horrific conditions at unlicensed care home in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Thursday, Roswell police said they’d saved 10 vulnerable seniors from being human trafficked and exploited.

The daughter of a former resident shared the horrible conditions her father faced at the unlicensed care home.

Deborah Callaway, 58, is accused of operating an unlicensed personal care home and exploiting elders.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke to the family of a man who was living at the care center after a stay at a local hospital.

Aggie Bradford said when she saw Callaway’s photograph on Channel 2 Action News at Noon on Thursday, “it put chills in my body, you understand? I started sweating so bad, my auntie had to tell me ‘just calm down.’”

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Bradford told Seiden that her 76-year-old father endured horrific conditions while staying at the Roswell home after suffering complications from a medical procedure.

Bradford says her father was prevented from speaking to his family and was forced to take pills he was never prescribed.

Bradford said she was finally able to get her father out of the house after months of effort.

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At the unlicensed senior care facility, operating out of a home in Roswell, police said Callaway exploited residents, stole their money and forced them to live in deplorable conditions.

Bradford says her father, Daniel Miller, was one of the victims.

“I felt like I wasn’t welcomed,” Miller told Channel 2 Action News. “You just felt like you weren’t welcome.”

When officers began investigating Callaway’s operation in January, they discovered conditions that raised major red flags.

Investigators found people sleeping in converted living rooms, dining areas and even a backyard shed that was turned into a bedroom.

An arrest affidavit, from when officers searched the home, said they found bottles of urine near residents’ beds and food stored in plastic bags in the sleeping areas.

Police also found financial records, showing how Callaway had been allegedly stealing form her residents.

Arrest warrants revealed that in 2023, one resident had more than $29,000 in his bank account, but the next year, it was down to less than $40.

By spring in 2025, he had nothing left.

“She most definitely needs to be punished to the max,” Bradford said. “Because this lady is evil.”

Bradford said her father was placed at the home through a third-party company.

Channel 2 Action News is working to identify that company and find out why people were being referred to Callaway’s care center, an unlicensed facility.

Roswell police say the investigation is ongoing.

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