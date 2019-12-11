Mother arrested, charged after leaving son with mental disabilities at hospital

ATLANTA - A woman has been charged after her son with diminished mental capacity was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Diana Elliott, 37, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
The 14-year-old was left at the hospital on Dec. 4.
Just before midnight, a nurse spotted the boy hanging out alone outside the hospital. She brought him inside and let social workers take over.
"The adult female walked outside with the young man and left him there. She then left the area in a vehicle," said Atlanta police Lt. Jeff Baxter.
The young man had no identification and appeared malnourished.
Officials tried to communicate with him but he did not respond to verbal or written communication, and it appears as though he has a diminished mental capacity and may have Down syndrome.
Elliott told police she felt "overwhelmed" caring for the boy and three other children.
The young man is being cared for at Grady Hospital and is in the custody of Georgia's Division of Family and Child Services.
