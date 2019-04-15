ATLANTA - Morehouse College announced over the weekend that it will start accepting transgender students soon.
The historically black college is one of only three all-male schools in the country. And now, many of you have questions about how enrollment will work.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr is working on getting those answers. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for updates.
“Everything from admissions to housing...There’s a lot of things we’ll start thinking about in that process.” - Now that Morehouse College is accepting transgender students, an unnamed committee has to figure out implementing the policy in 2020. What we know, don’t know @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/4swO4N8VcQ— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 15, 2019
