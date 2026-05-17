Morehouse College names new dean of Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel

ATLANTA — Morehouse College announced a new dean was appointed for the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel.

The college said Rev. Dr. Jason R. Curry, class of ‘92, would serve as the second dean of the chapel, succeeding founding dean Rev. Dr. Lawrence Edward Carter, Sr. upon his retirement.

Carter served as dean of the Chapel since its founding nearly 50 years ago.

Curry takes over the role on June 15, leaving his current role of dean at Fisk Memorial Chapel at Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., where he is also the senior vice president for academic affairs, assistant professor of religion and director of religious life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

”I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the Rev. Dr. Jason Curry back home to Morehouse to lead from one of the most consequential pulpits in American higher education,” Dr. F. DuBois Bowman ‘92, the 13th president of Morehouse College, said in a statement. “He is a scholar, a gifted preacher, and a diligent administrator, poised to lead our storied Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel with discernment and vision. His personal connection, academic research, and professional experiences reflect the full range of what this role demands for its next chapter.”

Curry has served as dean of the Fisk Memorial Chapel for more than 21 years, with a record of advancing its traditions of serving spiritual, intellectual and social needs of the university and surrounding Nashville community, according to Morehouse officials.

Now returning to Atlanta, Curry said he was honored to have the opportunity.

“I accepted my call to preach the gospel in the Chapel while serving as a chapel assistant under the visionary leadership of Dean Carter,” Curry said. “To return to Morehouse as dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel is the honor of a lifetime, and I am committed to continuing the Chapel’s enduring legacy at the intersection of scholarship, faith, justice, and leadership while shaping men dedicated to advancing Dr. King’s vision of the Beloved Community.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group