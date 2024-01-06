‘More than just a bomb-sniffing dog:’ Metro Atlanta K9 dies during dental procedure

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputies say that K9 Arthur went to the veterinarian on Friday for a dental procedure and died.

Arthur, a chocolate Labrador Retriever, was six years old. He started serving with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in February 2018 when he was a year old as a tracking and explosive detection dog.

He was in the process of transitioning to a new handler after the one he previously worked with transferred to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“K9 Arthur was full of life and energy and loved his job of serving the citizens of Dawson County,” said Deputy Elder, his new handler.

Throughout his career, Arthur had 166 live deployments, including bomb threats, school sweeps, sporting events and more.

“K9 Arthur was more than just a bomb-sniffing dog; he was a cherished member of our law enforcement family. His loyalty and dedication were exemplary, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” said Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

He also placed first during a regional explosive detective dog competiton.

