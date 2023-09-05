More than 60 protesters named in RICO indictment connected to Atlanta public safety training center

ATLANTA — Court officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 61 people have been indicted in a racketeering case tied to protests at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The Georgia Attorney General’s office will be prosecuting the case. As of 11 a.m., the indictment has not been posted to the Fulton clerk’s website, but is expected to be posted later today.

Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the election interference indictment case, originally drew the training center case but recused himself from the case.

“The undersigned regularly collaborated with the Prosecution Division of the Georgia Attorney General’s Office and discussed aspects of the investigation that led to this indictment.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News at Noon and WSBTV.com for latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

The council approved legislation in 2021 that authorized a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility along Key Road.

Since its approval, the project has been controversial leading to clashes between police and protesters at the future site.

Opposition to the facility grew louder after Manuel Teran, 26, was shot and killed during a Jan. 18 raid at the site. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Teran opened fire on troopers as they tried to clear the site.

Within the past year, dozens of protesters have also been arrested on domestic terrorism charges. Back in May, the GBI also arrested three people connected to protests on money laundering and charity fraud charges.

Construction on the new training facility is already in progress.

Atlanta City Council approves funding for controversial public safety training center

©2023 Cox Media Group