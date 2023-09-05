Activists face off with city leaders over plans for public safety training center

ATLANTA — Activists are addressing Atlanta City Council to speak out against the proposed public safety training center.

On Monday evening, hundreds of them gathered to protest inside the building. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at Atlanta City Hall,, where they urged the council to vote against the project.

For more than two hours, one speaker after another addressed the city council during the public comment session.

This protest comes as council members debate how much public money to allocate to city agencies.

Opposition to the training center has been intense after the deadly police shooting of Manuel Teran.

Opponents say the training center would be environmentally destructive and fear it would militarize the police.

“I can’t support something where we’re putting all of this funding into tearing down the forest for a training center in urban warfare,” protester Jacob Evans said.

“What I hope to accomplish is not only to bring a voice to the voiceless but to...and to trounce on our community as a whole,” protester Herman Jones said.

Mayor Andre Dickens has expressed his support for the project, saying it would provide essential training for law enforcement. He says a majority of Atlantans want this built.

The public comment session is still going on, with dozens more signed up to speak. The meeting is scheduled to last until at least 11 p.m.

