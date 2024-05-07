More than 400 self-service kiosks will be added to libraries across Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgians will now have free access to update their social services benefits at various public libraries across the state.

More than 400 self-service kiosks will be added to libraries across the state thanks to a new partnership between the Georgia Department of Human Services and the Georgia Public Library Service.

“We are excited to offer these self-service kiosks to Georgians, allowing them more flexibility to manage their benefits. With weekend hours and internet access in rural parts of the state, public libraries offer our customers additional access points so they can complete a renewal or manage their cases easily,” said DHS Commissioner Candice Broce.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new kiosks will provide access to Georgia Gateway, which is a system used to review, change or renew benefits, including Medicaid, PeachCare and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other programs.

The self-service kiosks will reduce wait times and provide access at the point of need, helping benefits-eligible Georgians to maintain their own and their family’s coverage, according to a news release.

“Georgia Public Library Service is proud to partner with DHS and provide our expertise in scalable technology and tools to help Georgians update their social services benefits at many libraries across the state,” said Vice Chancellor for Archives and Libraries and State Librarian Julie Walker. “This partnership demonstrates that our libraries are a model of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. Together, we are increasing access and efficiency for Georgia residents.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The kiosks are supported by Google Chrome and can be wheeled anywhere, according to the release.

“The benefits kiosks are one more way Georgia’s libraries are helping to bridge the digital divide and ensure that Georgians have access to the resources they need to make life easier,” said Walker.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service helped provide the initial funding for this program.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

In wake of tragedy, Atlanta therapist recommends these steps when talking to your children

©2023 Cox Media Group