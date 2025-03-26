Local

More than 10,000 cans of Coca-Cola recalled due to possible plastic contamination

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 10,000 cans of Atlanta-based Coca-Cola that were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin have been voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC located in Milwaukee, WI initiated the recall for 12 packs of Original Taste Coca-Cola in 12 oz. cans.

The recalled cans have can UPC numbers 0 49000-00634 6 and the 12-can pack has the UPC number 0 49000-02890 4.

The cans are marked with the date code SEP2925MDA and the time stamp 1100-1253.

