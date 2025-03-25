Eviction turns into major drug bust in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man facing eviction was arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered drugs, guns and cash inside his Atlanta apartment.

Kendall Coker, 29, is facing multiple charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of sawed-off rifle or machine gun and possession of scheduled I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, jail records confirmed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he’s hired a lawyer.

On Monday, the Fulton County Marshal’s Department showed up to Coker’s apartment at MAA Chastain on Roswell Road, where they attempted to evict him from his unit, according to an arrest affidavit.

“After several knocks to no avail, Marshals informed maintenance to get a drill in order to make entry,” wrote an Atlanta police investigator. “After some time, the tenant came to the door and refused to open the door. After several more minutes the tenant finally opened the door and attempted to shut the door on the Marshals. Fulton County Marshals then were able to escort the subject out the apartment and detain him.”

While clearing out his unit, investigators discovered a locked room containing the illegal items, police said.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained an arrest warrant that listed the following items seized during the eviction:

23 pounds of Marijuana

15 pounds of THC

236 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

114 grams of Cocaine

38.5 grams of MDMA

90 grams of Xanax

66 grams of Methamphetamine

122 grams of Dextroamphetamine

8.5 grams of Alprazolam

9.8 grams of Oxycodone Hydrochloride

1 gram of Orange M30

2.5 grams of LSD strips

Investigators also discovered $46,100 in cash, according to court documents.

Tenants at MAA Chastain told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that they were stunned to learn that one of their neighbors had been arrested with drugs and guns.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” said a tenant. “It’s unbelievable. I came home like 6 pm last night (Monday) (and) four or five cop cars and doors were open here.”

Channel 2 has learned that this isn’t the first time police have arrested Coker. Court records show that he was indicted on drug charges in 2017 following a traffic stop in Roswell.

Police charged him with multiple felonies, including possession of heroin and MDMA, according to court records.

Channel 2 has requested photos and videos from Coker’s latest arrest, but a spokesperson denied our request, citing the ongoing investigation.

