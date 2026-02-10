More kerosene sold at Georgia store could explode

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Last month, the Georgia Department of Agriculture told people across the state not to buy kerosene at a metro Atlanta store.

That warning is now expanding to another north Georgia store.

Commissioner Tyler Harper’s office says if you bought kerosene at the CITGO Stop on East Broad Street in Greensboro on or after Feb. 4, don’t use it.

The department learned that the kerosene could be contaminated with gasoline.

If ignited, the gas in the kerosene could cause an explosion or fire.

A “stop-sale” order has been issued at the store until the tank and lines can be cleaned and a new shipment of kerosene can be tested by the Department of Agriculture.

The same situation was reported last month at Jasmine Petroleum, Inc. on Price Road in Gainesville.

