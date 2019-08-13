  • Mom says her child got sick after taking expired medicine sold at Family Dollar

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    ATLANTA - A mother says she bought some cold medicine from a Family Dollar store and her son had some type of reaction to it.

    That's when she realized the medication was expired and learned the shelves were full of expired medications.

    The mother told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she shopped at the store often and this was the first time she had a problem like this. 

