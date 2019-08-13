Mom says her child got sick after taking expired medicine sold at Family Dollar

ATLANTA - A mother says she bought some cold medicine from a Family Dollar store and her son had some type of reaction to it.
That's when she realized the medication was expired and learned the shelves were full of expired medications.
The mother told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes she shopped at the store often and this was the first time she had a problem like this.
On Channel 2 Action News This Morning: What happened when the mother went back to the store and spoke with the manager.
A Mother says her son got even more sick after she gave him some cold medicine that she didn’t realize was expired. She went back to the store she bought if from & she got video of shelved full of expired meds. I have a live report coming up at 4:45am on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/tlBiQTKXp7— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}