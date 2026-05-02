Mobile market providing Fulton Co. residents fresh produce this month

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Cooperative Extension, in partnership with the University of Georgia Extension, are hosting the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market from May 6 through May 22.
This program was created to boost access to healthy foods while providing practical education on nutrition, food preparation, and healthy living. No registration is needed.
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They are set to offer residents free in-person nutrition education and fresh produce bags at select senior multipurpose facilities three days each week.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
Harriet G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility
677 Fairburn Road NW
Dates: May 6, May 13, and May 20
Thursdays at 10 a.m.
Helene Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility
515 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE
Dates: May 7, May 14, and May 21
Fridays at 10 a.m.
HJC Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility
2885 Church Street
Dates: May 8, May 15, and May 22
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Participants are encouraged to arrive within 10 minutes of the start time to receive a produce bag. They will be available while supplies last.
For more information, residents may scan the QR code on the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market flyer or contact Shirley Dodd at 404-613-4935 or Shirley.Dodd@fultoncountyga.gov.
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