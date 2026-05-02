Mobile market providing Fulton Co. residents fresh produce this month

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Cooperative Extension, in partnership with the University of Georgia Extension, are hosting the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market from May 6 through May 22.

This program was created to boost access to healthy foods while providing practical education on nutrition, food preparation, and healthy living. No registration is needed.

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They are set to offer residents free in-person nutrition education and fresh produce bags at select senior multipurpose facilities three days each week.

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

Harriet G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Facility

677 Fairburn Road NW

Dates: May 6, May 13, and May 20

Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Helene Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility

515 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE

Dates: May 7, May 14, and May 21

Fridays at 10 a.m.

HJC Bowden Senior Multipurpose Facility

2885 Church Street

Dates: May 8, May 15, and May 22

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Participants are encouraged to arrive within 10 minutes of the start time to receive a produce bag. They will be available while supplies last.

For more information, residents may scan the QR code on the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market flyer or contact Shirley Dodd at 404-613-4935 or Shirley.Dodd@fultoncountyga.gov.

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