MLB unveils 2027 schedule with Braves opening on the road vs. Dodgers

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are back home at Truist Park on Friday night. They will start the second half of the season hosting the Texas Rangers.

And we now know which teams will come to Truist Park next year.

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Major League Baseball unveiled the 2027 regular-season schedule on Thursday, featuring the earliest Opening Day for the league on March 24. The next day, the Braves will begin their 2027 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta’s home opening weekend is set for April 2-4 against the Houston Astros. Other 2027 home series matchups include:

April: San Francisco Giants, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets

May: San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates

June: Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies

July: Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals

August: Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers

September: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Miami Marlins

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