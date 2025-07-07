Mistrial declared for Atlanta public safety training center protester granted a speedy trial

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge declared a mistrial for one of the defendants indicted in a racketeering case tied to Atlanta public safety training center protests.

Ayla King is one of 61 defendants named in a 109-page indictment. The indictment alleges that King is one of the defendants who trespassed onto the property off Key Road and Constitution Road on March 5, 2024.

King had been granted her request for a speedy trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday.

Instead, Judge Kevin Farmer informed the jury that the original trial had been declared a mistrial. He thanked them for their service and dismissed them.

The judge said there will be a new trial for King with a new jury pool. Jury selection will be scheduled for a later date.

This is a developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest.

