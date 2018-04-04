ATLANTA - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing teenager.
Destiny Tillis-Shelton, 17, was last seen at her home in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 15.
Investigators said she has since been seen in Atlanta.
Destiny is 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses and has her ears pierced. She may go by the nickname Mini and she may use the alias last name Tillis.
Anyone with information about Destiny is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 1-817-335-4222.
