Missing Georgia teen found dead after dayslong search

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office announced that after several days of searching, and assistance from more than 200 people and organizations, a missing nonverbal teenager was found dead.

Jeffrey Epps, 15 of Baldwin County, disappeared on Nov. 24.

After hours of searching on the first day, the sheriff’s office put out a request for help in the search from the public and the community came out in a strong push to find him.

The sheriff’s office continued the search for Epps until his body was recovered on Wednesday evening.

In the wake of the tragic loss, the sheriff’s office put out a message thanking the volunteers and public safety staff, as well as law enforcement agencies, for their assistance.

“On behalf of Jeffrey’s family and the Sheriff’s Office, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to every person who took part in the search of Jeffrey. This has been a heartbreaking and unimaginable time, yet we have been carried by the compassion, dedication, and unity each of you has shown. Although the outcome is one we prayed we would never face, please know that your efforts brought strength, hope, and comfort to our family during our darkest hours. You searched tirelessly, driven by kindness and a shared commitment to bringing our child home. Your presence reminded us that we were never alone. The Sheriff’s Office wishes to recognize the remarkable cooperation, teamwork, and care demonstrated throughout the search. Your willingness to respond, to organize, to walk alongside law enforcement and our family, and to support one another reflects the very best of our community. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the many agencies, organizations, and companies who offered their expertise, resources, and support throughout the search." — Baldwin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office praised the more than 200 volunteers and dozens of agencies, organizations and businesses that contributed to the search.

“And to anyone whose name we may have missed, please know that your support, service, and kindness did not go unnoticed. We are deeply grateful for every single person who played a part in this effort,” the sheriff’s office added, thanking them for their time, compassion and support.

