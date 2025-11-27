Shooting at Atlanta short-term rental sends woman to hospital, neighbors wake to gunfire

ATLANTA — A shooting at a short-term rental home on Lethea Street in Atlanta has left one woman at the hospital.

Police told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that the 26-year-old victim is expected to survive.

Atlanta officers said the victim was conscious and breathing when she was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

Seiden also spoke to neighbors at the scene, who said the the woman was shot in the stomach while she was walking to the bathroom.

One neighbor, who asked to not be identified, told Channel 2 Action News that they heard three or four gunshots around 7:35 a.m.

The neighbor said the gunfire, and the sound of cars speeding away, woke her up on Thanksgiving morning.

They also said the home on Lethea Street is an Airbnb and that she’d heard some type of incident involved guests at the home.

“They got into a disagreement last night. They were asked to leave but didn’t… and then this morning, as one of them was walking to the bathroom, she was shot in the stomach,” the neighbor said.

Channel 2 Action News tried to speak with the owners of the Airbnb but they declined to comment.

Another neighbor who lives nearby and is the mother of a young child told Seiden the situation was “crazy.”

“Did y’all even brush your teeth?” she asked. “Y’all shooting at 7:30? Did y’all brush your teeth? Like...I don’t understand.”

Still, the mother told Seiden she’s thankful no one else was hurt, especially her child.

“I have a daughter and her bed sits up high, so I do worry,” she said.

Police haven’t released information about a suspect or suspects but said it looked like the shooting was an isolated incident.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Airbnb for comment on the incident as well.

The company told shared the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the injured victim of this senseless gun violence. Unauthorized and disruptive parties are banned on Airbnb, and such incidents are exceptionally rare. We’ve suspended the individual who booked the stay and we stand ready to support the Atlanta Police Department with their investigation.”

The company also said it was in contact with the host and the listing for the home is suspended as the investigation continues.

