  • MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: Line of strong storms moving into Georgia this morning

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It's going to be a wet and stormy morning for many parts of Georgia as a line of storms makes its way into Georgia. 

    Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been watching this storm system for more than a week as it developed across the country. 

    We're using the world's most powerful weather technology to track the strong storms as they move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Minute-by-minute updates: 

    5:21 a.m.:

    The main threats for the line of strong storms will be 40-60 mph wind gusts, but an isolated brief spin up tornado is also possible.

    4:58 a.m.:

    Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Fannin and Gilmer until 5:30 a.m. 

    4:50 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that he's received information that there has been no reports of damage so far in northwest Georgia as storms move through.

    4:35 a.m.:

    The line of storms is moving toward Chattooga and Floyd counties at about 40 mph. There are 40-60 mph wind gusts and an isolated brief tornado is possible.

    4:18 a.m.: 

    Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker and Dade counties in northwest Georgia. The thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fabius to near Dutton, moving east at 50 mph.

    3:53 a.m.:

    Two schools have delayed the start of classes due to the storms. Menlo Elementary School and Leroy Massey Elementary School in Chatooga County will both have a three hour delay.

    3:27 a.m.:

    Tornado Watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties until 9 a.m.

    A watch means conditions are right for possible tornado development. 

    3:19 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the line of strong storms will move into northwest Georgia around 4:30 a.m. or 5 a.m.

