  • Wet start today, storms possible later tonight

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It is a very wet start to Monday morning as a line of light rain moves through metro Atlanta.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that the rain will move out later Monday but the risk for storm increases tomorrow.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for alerts on any severe storms]

    More rain and possible storms will move into Georgia early Tuesday morning and could cause some issues for voters heading to the polls when they open at 7 a.m.

    We’re using the world’s most powerful weather technology to track any possible storms that could impact you this week on Channel 2 Action News

    The high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s through Wednesday. 

    The next chance for rain comes later toward the end of the week. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories