ATLANTA - It is a very wet start to Monday morning as a line of light rain moves through metro Atlanta.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said that the rain will move out later Monday but the risk for storm increases tomorrow.
More rain and possible storms will move into Georgia early Tuesday morning and could cause some issues for voters heading to the polls when they open at 7 a.m.
The high temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s through Wednesday.
The next chance for rain comes later toward the end of the week.
