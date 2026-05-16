Millions secured for Peachtree Creek Greenway second phase

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven says its secured nearly $13.6 million in federal funding to complete Phase II of the Peachtree Creek Greenway .

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“This is a transformative moment for Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Park. “The PCG has always been about creating connections between our neighborhoods, our businesses, and our region. With this funding secured, we are turning that vision into reality and taking the next major step toward a more connected and accessible city.”

The city says phase II builds on the success of the completed Phase I “Model Mile,” and provides the critical cross-jurisdictional link to PATH 400, the South Fork Conservancy Trails, and the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail.

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When it’s complete, it will provide those who like to walk and bike access to the MARTA’s Buford Highway line and Lindbergh Station, as well as pedestrian access to retail, housing, and job centers at Children’s Healthcare, Emory Executive Park, and Northbend, the $600 million development replacing Corporate Square on Phase I of the PCG.

“This investment reflects years of planning and strong partnerships with the ARC, GDOT, and our federal representatives who have relentlessly advanced this vision,” said Mayor Pro Tempore and District 4 Councilmember John Funny. “These partnerships across every sector are now delivering infrastructure that will serve generations. The PCG is not only improving mobility; it is driving economic opportunity in Brookhaven and enhancing quality of life across metro Atlanta.”

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