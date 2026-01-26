Metro Atlanta warming centers open tonight

ATLANTA - — The coldest air of the winter so far is moving in.

A combination of low temperatures and gusty wind will make conditions dangerous overnight, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says. So local governments and agencies are opening warming shelters to help people get out of the elements.

Here are some of the warming stations open in the area:

Atlanta

Warming centers will be open continuously through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Planned locations:

Central Park Recreation Center – 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta

Old Adamsville Recreation Center (Overflow) – 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta

Selena S. Butler Park – 98 W.M. Holmes Borders Dr. SE, Atlanta (women and children only)

A fourth warming center has been identified for additional overflow as needed.

Activation times may change based on National Weather Service forecasts.

Bartow County

The Compassion Center at 325 Old Mill Road, Cartersville, is opening a warming center through Tuesday.

Cherokee County

Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station each evening beginning Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 28 at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy. 92, Woodstock, Lower Level, Building B.

Follow signs to the Community Care Center. Guests may arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 a.m. the following morning.

For questions or additional information, call (770) 406-6161.

Clayton County

The locations listed below will remain open to Clayton County residents Saturday - Wednesday morning during the designated times.

The overnight locations operating hours 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.:

Now Faith Apostolic Ministries, 3406 Rex Road, Rex

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters Media Room, 7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro, MARTA Bus Route #198.

Overnight hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to Monday 8 a.m.:

Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, MARTA Bus Route #193. Forest Park Rec Center’s regular hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.

Cobb County

Hope House at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, will open its doors Jan. 24 through Feb. 3 in anticipation of inclement weather. Shelter services will be available for women and children, as well as men.

Clients are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure bed availability.

Cumming

Those who need a warm place to stay should come to the Cumming PD off Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Or call 770-781-3087 in the city, and they will pick you up.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 p.m. Monday:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr, Scottdale, GA 30079

For more information about transportation routes, visit the DeKalb County Inclement Weather page.

Douglas County

Douglas County Emergency Management has opened two warming centers:

Deer Lick Park Gymnasium, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville. Cots will be provided. Pets are welcome.

First United Methodist Church Youth Center, 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville. Opens 5 p.m. daily, until further notice. Cots are provided and small pets are allowed. Due to the facility’s status as a youth center, those with restrictions cannot be accommodated.

Gilmer County

The warming center will remain open all day Saturday to anyone in need of a warm place:

Gilmer County Civic Center, 1561 South Main Street in Ellijay

You must arrive by 9 p.m. and lights are out at 10 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be offered. Pets are welcome and will be fed and kenneled on arrival.

Guest rules are posted the Facebook page.

Those who would like to provide assistance to this ministry, please see our needs listed on the Facebook page or contact Rachel Tarr, (770) 316-4934) or Jackie Watson (404) 909-3275.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will operate its warming stations through Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m.:

Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

Buford Senior Center in Buford

Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Nash Building (enter through 4th floor of the GJAC Parking Deck)

These locations will provide residents a place to stay warm, eat a meal, charge electronic devices, and rest.

Gwinnett County will also continue to operate our 24/7 One Stop for Help phone line. Residents who need help accessing resources for non-emergency situations are encouraged to call 770-822-8850. For more information, visit Gwinnett County’s warming stations page.

South Fulton

The warming center is open 3 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday as needed:

Burdett Park Warming Center, 2945 Burdett Road, College Park

