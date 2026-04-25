Metro Atlanta volunteers heading south to help those affected by wildfires

ATLANTA — The American Red Cross of Georgia is sending volunteers to the frontlines to help families who have lost everything in the wildfires burning up parts of Brantley, Echols and Clinch counties.

The number of homes destroyed grew to 122 on Friday, and evacuation orders were in place for approximately 4,000 homes.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Mike Bowie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bowie was setting up a second shelter at Selden Park in Brunswick on Friday.

He spent the first half of the week setting up a shelter in Lake Park.

“We try to provide as much as we can for the people, and it’s difficult,” he said.

His team can give them shelter, cots, blankets, pillows, food, shelter for pets, a bathroom and clean what clothes they have left.

“It’s hard to watch somebody’s stuff, see somebody lose everything,” said Chief Ken Zaydel.

He works for Social Circle Fire Department, but he took his expertise to Brantley County Thursday.

RELATED STORIES:

He described the front lines to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

“Burnt on both sides, houses burnt. You can see the smoke, and you can see the fire burning,” said Zaydel. “It’s really just a humbling experience just to know what nature is capable of doing.”

He was part of a large group working between the fire and homes.

“Our job was to try and make sure nothing happened to those structures,” said Zaydel.

He said the flames are so powerful that they are jumping highways that would normally stop fire from spreading.

“Four lane highway with a median, and it blows right over. That’s something impressive to see,” said Zaydel.

He is heading back there Saturday and Sunday to help.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group