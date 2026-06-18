Metro Atlanta temp workers used stolen identities to tap emergency rental funds, AG says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced a new Fulton County indictment charging two individuals in connection with more than $36,000 in alleged COVID-related fraud tied to the state’s rental assistance program.

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According to the attorney general’s office, Jasmin Grant and Theresa Davis were previously employed through a temp agency and assigned to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). Prosecutors allege that, while in that capacity, they unlawfully used the identities of three individuals to file for rental assistance through DCA’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program was a federal relief initiative designed to assist individuals, families, and landlords whose finances were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the indictment, the women allegedly directed the payments into their own personal bank accounts and collected the fraudulently obtained funds.

Earlier this year, Carr’s office secured indictments against six additional individuals tied to a separate $230,000 fraud scheme involving the same program.

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“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was designed to help vulnerable Georgians keep a roof over their heads during an incredibly difficult time,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Those who sought to cheat the system not only stole from taxpayers, but they also robbed families of critical relief. With our White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, we’re taking action to root out fraud and abuse wherever it occurs, and we will continue to prosecute those responsible.”

Inspector General Nigel Lange said state employees, temporary or permanent, who misuse their positions for personal gain will be held accountable.

“OIG has worked closely with DCA and the Attorney General’s Office in bringing this case for prosecution,” Lange said. “State employees whether temporary or permanent who seek to illegally further their own interests rather than those of the citizens they serve will be held accountable.”

On June 4, the attorney general’s office presented evidence to a Fulton County grand jury, resulting in indictments of:

Jasmin Grant, 44, of Jonesboro

Three counts of false statements and writings

Three counts of identity fraud

Theresa Davis, 56, of East Point

One count of identity fraud

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