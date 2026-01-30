As metro Atlanta students protest ICE, school districts give guidance

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta high school students have stepped up protests against the federal government’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other related groups.

As a result, school districts are providing students additional guidance about what kinds of activity are permissible during the school day.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News reported that two Gwinnett high schools staged walkouts.

Gwinnett County Public Schools says it wants to support the student walkouts in a safe, orderly way.

“Supporting student voice while maintaining a safe, non-disruptive learning environment requires balance,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Al Taylor. “Our school leaders work closely with students to help them express themselves in appropriate and meaningful ways, while families play an important role in talking with their children about current events and reinforcing expectations for attendance and learning. When we work together, students are better prepared to participate responsibly in our community.”

However, the school district also reminded students that leaving school grounds isn’t permitted.

“In alignment with that code, students who leave class or school grounds without authorization during instructional time will receive appropriate consequences focused on learning, accountability, and support—not punishment," Gwinnett County Public Schools said in a statement.

Cobb County School District discouraged students from disrupting school amid "efforts by external groups to recruit students for a rally regarding ICE" on Friday.

“Your teachers and principal are focused on teaching and learning. While we respect the right of students to express their views in a non-disruptive way, students are expected to be in class and engaged in learning throughout the school day,” the school district said.

Students who violate the Code of Conduct “will receive consequences in accordance with district policies.”

