Metro Atlanta, state school districts share record high school graduation rates

The Georgia Department of Education released the graduation rates Monday and noted that 134 school districts reported graduation rates of 90% or above.
The state average of 87.2% is up from 85.4% in 2024 and an all-time high since 2011, when the state began using a calculation required by federal law.
Sixty districts in the state recorded rates at or above 95%.
Here are some of the local district graduation that have been released by the districts so far. Many of these graduation rates are record highs:
- Atlanta Public Schools: 90.5%
- Bartow County Public Schools: 95.4%
- Clarke County School District: 83%
- Clayton County Public Schools: 86.3%
- Cobb County Public Schools: 89.2%
- DeKalb Public Schools: 81.4%
- Forsyth County Public Schools: 97.0%
- Fulton County Public Schools: 91.9%
- Henry County Public Schools: 89.8%
- Marietta City Schools: 92.2%
- Newton County Public Schools: 90.5%
- Rockdale County Public Schools: 89.52%
- Troup County School System: 93.5%
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tyrese Gibson’s dogs killed neighbor’s dog in Atlanta, police say
- Off-duty Gwinnett County deputy killed in shooting identified; son also shot
- 2 men driving on dirt road shot after ATV chases them in GA
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group