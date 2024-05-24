Metro Atlanta officer struck while directing traffic still has ‘long road ahead’

HAMPTON, Ga. — Hampton police said the police officer who was struck earlier this week while directing traffic faces a long road to recovery.

Luckily, police said Hampton Police said 39-year-old Duane Jones is doing “tremendously better.”

A department spokesperson said Jones was hit by a car while directing traffic off Ga. 41 near Woolsey Road. The intersection is near the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The department also said that none of the injuries he suffered will need surgery.

Jones is still being listed as critical, but stable according to police.

The department says he is in a lot of pain but his spirits remain high.

The department asked for people to keep him in their prayers.

